Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.27 ($128.55).

FRA SY1 opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.13. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

