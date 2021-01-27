SyncFab (MFG) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.