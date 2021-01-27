Synchrony Financial Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,423,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

