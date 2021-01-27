Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 7.6%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.28. 726,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 614,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $19,759,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

