Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 593,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,932,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

