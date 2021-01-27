T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at SVB Leerink

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTOO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of TTOO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

