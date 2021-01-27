T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 512,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.92.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

