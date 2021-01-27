Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $119.16, $18.11, $45.75 and $7.20. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $18.11, $13.96, $10.00, $6.32, $119.16, $7.20, $62.56, $5.22, $45.75, $24.72 and $4.92. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.