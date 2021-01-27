TajCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $12,390.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.60 or 0.99514154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00729708 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00313719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00190806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003977 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 20,153,443 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

