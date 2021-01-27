Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.84 ($37.46) and last traded at €31.52 ($37.08). Approximately 240,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.40 ($36.94).

Several analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.58.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

