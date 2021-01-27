Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $92.86. 686,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 728,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $1,472,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.