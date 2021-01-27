Tap Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $22,766.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.