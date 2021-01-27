Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Down 6.6%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 6,422,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,620,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

