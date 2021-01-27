Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $9.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.70. 330,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,282. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.