Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 5%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.82 and last traded at $178.28. 6,982,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,398,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Get Target alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Target by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.