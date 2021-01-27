TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

