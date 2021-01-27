TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.47-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.