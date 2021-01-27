Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Yulun Wang Sells 8,261 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $12.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.94. 3,782,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,334. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.51 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

