Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.25-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.60 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $383.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

