Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.99

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 55780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

