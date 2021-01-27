Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 7%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 641,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 947,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

