Telos (TLOS) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $84,489.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

