Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 34,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.