Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 34,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

