TENT Trading Up 1.8% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $261,187.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,193,360 coins and its circulating supply is 32,116,268 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.