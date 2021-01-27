TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.68 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. TenX has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,445,781 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

