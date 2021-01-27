Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Richard John Burns Sells 803 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Teradyne stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 2,343,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
