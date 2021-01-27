Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Richard John Burns Sells 803 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradyne stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 2,343,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.