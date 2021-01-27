Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of TER traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. 2,343,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

