Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

