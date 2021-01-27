Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $744.46 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.17.

NASDAQ TER traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

