Ternio Price Tops $0.0078 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $4,153.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00289207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio's total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. Ternio's official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

