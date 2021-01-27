TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $171,750.89 and $90,800.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 100.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

