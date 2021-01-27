TerraKRW Market Capitalization Achieves $39.10 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $39.10 million and $1.35 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00289281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036857 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,666,904,633 coins and its circulating supply is 42,666,175,525 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

