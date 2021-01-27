TerraUSD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $256.74 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007866 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 256,450,189 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

