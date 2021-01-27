TerraUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $256.79 million and $33.24 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 256,555,489 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

