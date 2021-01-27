Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

TRVCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

