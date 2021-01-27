Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $883.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $837.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $737.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

