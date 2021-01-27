TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Up 9.6%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 107,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 47,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

