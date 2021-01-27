Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

