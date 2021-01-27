Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.55. 85,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

