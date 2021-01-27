Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Textron updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 38,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

