Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.57 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.82.

NYSE:TXT opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

