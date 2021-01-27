TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.
TFII traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
