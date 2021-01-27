TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

TFII traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

