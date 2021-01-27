TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $102.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

TFII stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

