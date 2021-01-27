Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. Thales has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Thales Company Profile

