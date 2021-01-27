The Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Allstate to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.