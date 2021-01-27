The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. 45,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

