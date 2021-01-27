The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 5.2%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.16 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 10,578,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,748,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

