The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.