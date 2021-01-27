The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.20

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 45139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.