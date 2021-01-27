The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

